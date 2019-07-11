Kyle Lawson: Extension summer intern

Kyle Lawson is the newest addition to the Highland and Ross County OSU Extension offices as a 2019 acre intern.

Lawson currently attends The Ohio State University where he is working toward his degree in agriculture systems management. His past is filled with scars and stories from high school and college wrestling, where he won three Ohio State High School wrestling titles.

Lawson graduated from Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell, but has moved back home to his family’s farm in Ross County. Lawson currently raises more than 20 acres of sweet corn with plans of expanding in the future. Lawson enjoys running in the countryside and runs anywhere from three to 10 miles a day.

This summer you can find Lawson out in the fields of Highland and Ross counties taking soil samples for tests and managing fungicide test plots. He has already taken more than 50 soil tests for Soybean Cyst Nematodes and plans on increasing that number as the year goes on. If you are interested in having your fields tested, or for more information about this research opportunity, please contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

In addition to collecting research on Soybean Cyst Nematodes, Lawson will be assisting with the Germinate International Film Fest and is developing a virtual reality experience on roadway safety for tractors. For more information about research opportunities or any upcoming programs, contact the Ohio State University Extension Office in Highland County at 937-393-1918.

Upcoming Events:

* Leadership Highland applications will be accepted through July 15. Applications can be obtained through the Ohio State University Extension, Highland County, website or by visiting the office. For more information about the Leadership Highland program, contact Brooke Beam at 937-393-1918.

* The Germinate International Film Fest will be held Aug. 16-17. Tickets will be available next week through the Ohio State University Extension Office. The Germinate International Film Fest has more than 70 films and photography exhibits for attendees to view.

Brooke Beam is an Ohio State University Extension, Highland County, agriculture and natural resources/community development Extension educator.