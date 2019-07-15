Local college news

The following information was compiled from various news releases.

Humphries Ashland Dean’s List

Marissa Humphries of Hillsboro was named to Ashland University’s Dean’s list for the Spring 2019 semester. Humphries is majoring in intervention specialist.

Myers graduates from UD

Hillsboro resident Cheyney Myers was among the nearly 1,900 undergraduates who received degrees from the University of Dayton during the spring 2019 commencement ceremony.

University of Dayton Dean’s List

The following area residents earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2019 dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester: Lane Frost of Leesburg, Alexandria Powers of Leesburg and Emily Shanahan of Hillsboro.

Current OCU Dean’s List

Jesse Current of Leesburg has been named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the Spring 2019 Semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

Miami top 20 percent

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the second semester 2018-19 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students named to the list include Taylor Bowles of Hillsboro, Emily Burwinkel of Hillsboro, Madison Colliver of Hillsboro, Caleb Kozuszek of Hillsboro, Mallory Overberg of Hillsboro and Carrie Pickering of Leesburg.

Ohio Christian graduates

Local students recently graduated from Ohio Christian University. They include:

* Cambrea Hodge of Greenfield graduated from Ohio Christian University with an Associate of Arts in Human Services.

* Crystal Chambers of Hillsboro graduated Magna Cum Laude from Ohio Christian University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

* Sharon Barrett of Greenfield graduated from Ohio Christian University with a Master of Arts in Ministry and Master of Business Administration.

* James Barnett of Greenfield graduated from Ohio Christian University with a Master of Business Administration.

Gast Capital President’s List

Capital University has announced that Theresa Gast, of Leesburg, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the president’s list, provost’s list and dean’s list. The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the president’s pist, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Hannah Pickering, of Leesburg, was named to the provost’s pist for the spring 2019 semester. To be named to the provost’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70.

Trevin Simmons, of Lynchburg, was named to the dean’s list at Capital University for the spring 2019 semester. In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Warrington graduates Muskingum

Toby Warrington of Hillsboro earned a bachelor’s degree from Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio. More than 300 students participated at the 174th commencement ceremony held in the Anne C. Steele Center on campus. At Muskingum, Warrington majored in criminal justice.