Jr. Women’s Club awards scholarships

Three young women from Fairfield, Whiteoak and McClain high schools, respectively, shared in a total of $2,750 in scholarships awarded Saturday on the greens of the Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club Shake It Up Golf Tournament.

The annual event was held under clear skies at the Hillsboro Elks with ideal weather to get in 18-holes of golf, according to Women’s Club member Kristy Wilkin.

Receiving $1,000 scholarships were Kamryn Magee, a graduate of Fairfield High School, and Gabrielle Tebo, a recent graduate of Whiteoak High School.

Tebo, the daughter of Heather Gleadle Neuhaus and the late Jake Neuhaus, said she plans to major in Spanish at Wright State University in

Dayton with the goal of both becoming a Spanish teacher and getting her TSOL certification, which she said would allow her to teach English to speakers of other languages.

The daughter of Tonya and Eric Magee, Kamryn Magee is already a student at Cincinnati’s College of Mt. St. Joseph, majoring in psychology with the career goal of becoming a school psychologist.

Awarded a scholarship for $750 was McClain High School graduate Macie Adams, the daughter of Amanda and Darrenn Adams, who said it would be applied to her tuition at Ohio University, where she will be starting her freshman year in the fall majoring in business.

Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club president Allyce Horne said the next major event for the organization comes up in the fall when they’ll be making lemon shake-up’s at the annual Smokin’ in the Hills on Sept. 21.

Shown, from left, during Saturday’s Shake It Up Golf Tournament at the Hillsboro Elks Club are Erica Morgan, Brittane Dance, Allyce Horne, Gabrielle Tebo, Cegi Boatman, Kamryn Magee, Mary Dixon, Macy Adams, Lindsay Balser, Dara Gullette and Kristy Wilkin. Tebo, Magee and Adams received scholarships from the Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Jr.-Womens-Club-Scholarship-Winners.jpg Shown, from left, during Saturday’s Shake It Up Golf Tournament at the Hillsboro Elks Club are Erica Morgan, Brittane Dance, Allyce Horne, Gabrielle Tebo, Cegi Boatman, Kamryn Magee, Mary Dixon, Macy Adams, Lindsay Balser, Dara Gullette and Kristy Wilkin. Tebo, Magee and Adams received scholarships from the Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Will help education goals of three young Highland County women