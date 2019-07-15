Female dog has been missing since July 4

Kien, a 14-year-old black female golden-doodle went missing the night of July 4 this year from West Prospect Road. Her family has had her since she was 8 weeks old. She was last seeen wearing a grey collar with colorful dog print and two dog tags. If you have seen her or know where she is, call 937-509-5226 or contact the sheriff’s office, dog warden, any Hillsboro veterinarian or the Humane Society Animal Shelter. A $200 reward has been offered for Kien’s safe return.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Dog-.jpg Kien, a 14-year-old black female golden-doodle went missing the night of July 4 this year from West Prospect Road. Her family has had her since she was 8 weeks old. She was last seeen wearing a grey collar with colorful dog print and two dog tags. If you have seen her or know where she is, call 937-509-5226 or contact the sheriff's office, dog warden, any Hillsboro veterinarian or the Humane Society Animal Shelter. A $200 reward has been offered for Kien's safe return. Submitted photo