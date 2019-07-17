Solomon visits Hillsboro Rotary Club

Sigrid B. Solomon, district governor with the Rotary Club of Wilmington, was the guest speaker at this week’s Hillsboro Rotary Club meeting.

Solomon was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. until she was fortunate enough to attend boarding school at the age of 15. She holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University, her master’s of education degree from East Carolina University and is a doctoral student at Ashland University. Solomon has been working in higher education since 1993 at various colleges and universities: North Carolina State University, North Carolina Wesleyan University, Emory and Henry College, Southern Vermont College and now at Wilmington College, where she has served as the vice president for student affairs and dean of students/Title IX coordinator over the past 12 years.

Inspired by her experience as a Group Study Exchange participant in the fall of 1998, she began her Rotary journey in 2000 in Abingdon, Va. She joined Wilmington AM Club in 2007. Between the two clubs she has served in many capacities. While with the Abingdon, Va. clubs she served as program co-chair and social co-chair. Moving to Wilmington and still yearning to be involved she later became club president in 2011-12, president elect in 2010-11, co-chair, Wilmington Cardboard City Committee from 2010 to 2015, and chair from 2016 to present, Rotary Vocational Scholarship Committee Chair from 2010 to present and chair, Rotary 4-Way Test Committee in 2014 to present, assistant governor in 2013-14, 2014-15, and 2015-16 Rotary calendar years, District Trainer for District 6670 for 2016-17 and 2018-19, and now serves as Rotary District 6670 Governor for 2019-20. She is also a Paul Harris Fellow.

She has two sons, ages 30 and 21, and a host of former foster children.

In her professional capacity, she has had the opportunity to have a long-lasting impact on the community and county. Quite a few of Wilmington College’s students come from Wilmington and Clinton County. Solomon takes a personal interest in all students and makes it her mission to get to know as many of them as possible. Not only that, she helps students from outside the county feel welcome and at home. She has been known to take in students who do not live close enough to go home for short holiday breaks. She has also invited students into her home for a home cooked meal and some “down home, old-fashioned lovin.’”

In her role as vice president for student affairs and dean of students/Title IX coordinator, Solomon has to set the example for her colleagues, employees and students on campus. She is currently the district governor, formerly district governor elect, district trainer and past assistant district governor of Rotary District 6670. Through those positions she also represents the Wilmington Am Rotary Club. She was the president of the Wilmington AM Rotary Club from 2011 through 2012. Through her affiliation with the Rotary Club, she directs, plans and participates in such community services as the Cardboard City endeavor to raise monies for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, the Four Way Speech Contest, the AM Rotary Vocational School and the Banana Split Festival.

She was a board member for the Clinton County Leadership Institute. Through her affiliation with his group she participates in a variety of activities like Dinner in the Fields. Leadership Clinton provides leadership training and education for future Clinton County leaders. She also co-chaired Dinner in the Fields in the past when it was on the farm at Wilmington College. Solomon has coordinated the Leadership Clinton class activities and assignments for future leaders. She was also the president of the Clinton County Free Clinic Board. There she coordinated services for residents of Clinton County who are without health insurance and/or adequate health care.

Solomon is an active member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She is known as the voice of Cornerstone not only for her wonderful speaking voice, but for the way she greets their guests, acknowledges them and generally promotes Cornerstone Baptist in her unique, pleasant and friendly way. She is a people person and never meets a stranger. A testament of these accomplishments was recognized in 2016 as she was awarded one of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County.

Submitted by Hillsboro Rotary Club.

