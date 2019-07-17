Zeus is looking for his forever home after being surrendered to the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter by his previous owners due to health issues. Zeus is a 40-pound lab mix who gets along well with other animals. Zeus loves water and enjoys laying in his kiddie pool on hot days. Zeus has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. If you’re interested in adopting Zeus, visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Zeus is looking for his forever home after being surrendered to the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter by his previous owners due to health issues. Zeus is a 40-pound lab mix who gets along well with other animals. Zeus loves water and enjoys laying in his kiddie pool on hot days. Zeus has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. If you’re interested in adopting Zeus, visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Pet-of-the-Week-2.jpg Zeus is looking for his forever home after being surrendered to the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter by his previous owners due to health issues. Zeus is a 40-pound lab mix who gets along well with other animals. Zeus loves water and enjoys laying in his kiddie pool on hot days. Zeus has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. If you’re interested in adopting Zeus, visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Submitted photo