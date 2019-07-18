Extension website should help farmers

From the wet weather to the international trade wars, farmers know that the 2019 growing season has been a challenging year. Ohio State University Extension has created an online website to assist many farmers with common questions that are being asked throughout the state.

The site can be accessed through: https://u.osu.edu/2019farmassistance/home/. Topics included on the website range from farm stress and agronomic crops to specialty crops. Detailed information on climate conditions, federal assistance programs, cover crops, and manure management can be found through the site.

In addition to timely articles, there are also a series of webinars available for viewing related to forages, prevented planting, and cover crops. Links to many of the Extension newsletters are also accessible through the site.

This new tool provides a plethora of information for farmers of all production practices and will be updated frequently to keep the information current. For more information about the 2019 Farm Assistance Website or other Extension programming, contact the Ohio State University Extension, Highland County Office at 937-393-1918.

Upcoming Events:

* Deadline extended — Leadership Highland applications will be accepted through July 29. Applications can be obtained through the Ohio State University Extension, Highland County, website or by visiting the office. For more information about the Leadership Highland program, contact Brooke Beam at 937-393-1918.

* The Germinate International Film Fest will be held on Aug. 16-17. Tickets are now available through the Ohio State University Extension Office. The Germinate International Film Fest has more than 70 films and photography exhibits for attendees to view. More information and tickets are available online through: https://u.osu.edu/germinateinternationalfilmfest/.

Brooke Beam is an Ohio State University Extension, Highland County, agriculture and natural resources/community development Extension educator.