Warix Highland County rep for AAA7

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) recently welcomed new board of trustees Member Amanda Warix to represent Highland County.

Warix is the executive director of Highland Health Providers, a federally qualified health center look-a-like that was formed in 2014. The group serves the community with five locations in Hillsboro, Greenfield and Lynchburg, providing quality medical care to medically underserved individuals in Highland County and surrounding areas. Care specialties focus around child and adult wellness and obstetrics/gynecology care.

Warix graduated from Lynchburg-Clay High School and received an associate’s degree in medical assisting from Southern State Community College. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Capella University. Warix has been a certified medical assistant for 24 years working in many types of health care specialties including primary care, obstetrics/gynecology, general surgery, and wound care.

A native of Highland County, Warix currently lives in Clinton County with her husband who teaches fifth grade in Wilmington. They have two children: a daughter, age 22; and son, age 15. Through the community, she participates in the Highland County Relay for Life and has been involved with Highland County 4-H.

“I have enjoyed learning in more detail about all the services that the AAA7 offers to our communities,” Warix said. “I feel there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make it all happen for the populations they serve. I am thankful we have these services and resources available in our communities.”

The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Submitted by Jenni Dovyak-Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.

Amanda Warix is the new Highland County representative on the Area Agency on Aging District 7 Board of Trustees. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Amanda-Warix-FINAL.jpg Amanda Warix is the new Highland County representative on the Area Agency on Aging District 7 Board of Trustees. Submitted photo