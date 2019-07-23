McClain H.S. class of 1959 holds reunion

Thirty-four 1959 McClain High School classmates returned for their 60th year reunion June 15 at the Konnecker House in Greenfield. Pictured are (four standing at far left) Carolyn Carson Cooper, Nancy Parshall Jordan, Janet Ritter Grooms and Asenith Thomas Benedum; (four standing at far right) Janet Michael Chapman, Helen Jackson Palmer, Ada Ogg Gutridge and Floyd Head; (first row, seated) Karen Marshall McKibbon, Carol Hilliard Hicks, Marlene Seely Combs, Barbara McDaniels Lutz, Joe Lutz (second row, seated) Mary Eubanks Mick, Shirley Jo McClure Yankie, Elaine Felson Vanzant, Sue Royse Holcomb, Nola Addy Hutchinson; (row three, standing) Hazel Ely Downing, Gloria Mowrey Lewis, Patti Garman, Christine Smith Jones, Beverlie Wylie Bennett, Jeannie Roode Tener, John Campbell (back row) Bob Fletcher, Kenny Murphy, Leon Trefz, Dale Wilson, David Moon, Wendell George. Not present for the photo were Sandy Washburn Adams, Frank Cross and Robert Edwards. Classmates and their 17 guests, including spouses, friends and relatives, came from Wyoming, Michigan, Virginia, Kentucky and all over Ohio. Forty-four deceased classmates were remembered and honored. On display was a complete album of obituaries, photos from long ago, and other memorabilia. Rooms were decorated in the school colors of purple and gold with mementos for all. The Konnecker House was Greenfield’s first school house and is maintained by the Greenfield Historical Society. Ian and Angie Trefz catered the meal and pies were made by Anna Ehlers. The 65th class reunion is slated for Father’s Day weekend 2024.

