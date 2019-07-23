Hillsboro FFA receives grant for community

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter has been awarded a grant designed to help the local Hillsboro community. The grant is provided through the Ohio FFA Foundation Agricultural & Rural Community Outreach Program (ARCOP) which provides support to build sustainable relationships and programs that will benefit Ohio communities for years to come.

Originally introduced in 2013, ARCOP grants allow Ohio FFA chapters to apply for funding that aid community development projects. These FFA chapter ARCOP projects often benefit rural residents or low-income farmers and have a long-term impact on the community, either economically or through an improved quality of life. Participating FFA Chapters will work in collaboration with other local organizations to complete these projects which will cover agricultural topics varying from educational programs to raising awareness and promoting economic development.

The Hillsboro FFA is working to alleviate the financial burden of school supplies on families in a district with 50 percent of students on free/reduced lunch. It will provide all fourth grade students with a book bag filled with all of the school supplies they will need for the academic year.

After FFA Chapter advisors submitted project proposals to the Ohio FFA Foundation, a total of 12 grants were awarded to the following chapters: Bloom-Carroll, Hillsboro, Houston-UVCC, Indian Valley, Miami East-MVCTC, National Trail-MVCTC, Plymouth, Ridgemont, Spencerville, Urbana, Versailles and Zane Trace. These FFA Chapters were awarded funds ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for their projects that will be completed between July and the end of 2019.

The ARCOP program is funded by a $45,000 grant to the Ohio FFA Foundation provided by the Ohio Department of Agriculture through the Ohio Rural Rehabilitation Fund.

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter is asking local businesses for donations to make sure that they can afford to get the fourth graders everything needed for the upcoming school year. To contact the Hillsboro FFA, email ffa@hillsboro-indians.org.

Submitted by Joe Helterbrand.

These are some of the school supplies the Hillsboro FFA Chapter will donate to local elementary students. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_ARCOP-pic.jpg These are some of the school supplies the Hillsboro FFA Chapter will donate to local elementary students. Submitted photo