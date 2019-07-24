Lynchburg Lions help Because He Lives

The Lynchburg Lions Club held its regular monthly meeting on June 24 at the Lions Club Building in Lynchburg. Following the meal the members enjoyed a program presented by Rich and Ruth Crabtree, directors of the Because He Lives food pantry in Lynchburg. The food distribution center reaches dozens of families each week. The Crabtrees outlined the procedures and functions of the overall program. The Lynchburg Lions Club presented them with a check to be used to help the food pantry. Pictured, from left, are Lynchburg Lions Club President Bob Roth, Ruth Crabtree and Rich Crabtree receiving the check from the club.

The Lynchburg Lions Club held its regular monthly meeting on June 24 at the Lions Club Building in Lynchburg. Following the meal the members enjoyed a program presented by Rich and Ruth Crabtree, directors of the Because He Lives food pantry in Lynchburg. The food distribution center reaches dozens of families each week. The Crabtrees outlined the procedures and functions of the overall program. The Lynchburg Lions Club presented them with a check to be used to help the food pantry. Pictured, from left, are Lynchburg Lions Club President Bob Roth, Ruth Crabtree and Rich Crabtree receiving the check from the club. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Food-Bank.jpg The Lynchburg Lions Club held its regular monthly meeting on June 24 at the Lions Club Building in Lynchburg. Following the meal the members enjoyed a program presented by Rich and Ruth Crabtree, directors of the Because He Lives food pantry in Lynchburg. The food distribution center reaches dozens of families each week. The Crabtrees outlined the procedures and functions of the overall program. The Lynchburg Lions Club presented them with a check to be used to help the food pantry. Pictured, from left, are Lynchburg Lions Club President Bob Roth, Ruth Crabtree and Rich Crabtree receiving the check from the club. Submitted photo