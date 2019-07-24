Garden club holds pair of meetings

The Hillsboro Garden Club attended the 89th Ohio Association of Garden Clubs Convention held last week at the Roberts Centre. Hosted by Region 11, the theme was “Wild About OAGC!”

Members present were Larry Moore, Judy Hatfield, Ruth Anna Duff, Carol Gorby, Andrea Schneider, Nancy Sonner and Jennifer West. They were joined by Louis Mays of the Lake Waynoka Garden Club.

The convention was presided over by OAGC President Suzy Parker who introduced the OAGC officers, regional directors, state department chairs, liaisons and counselors.

A number of interesting presentations were given and topics included the return of the bluebirds and the wildlife of Wahkeena Nature Preserve. Duff received a certificate acknowledging her as Region 16 Outstanding Amateur Gardener.

Many thanks to all those hard working individuals who made this convention a success.

The club also hosted its monthly meeting on July 23 with President Nancy Baldwin calling the meeting to order. After a short invocation, the members enjoyed a potluck dinner.

Seventeen members and two guests were present. The gardening tip was: the Gaillardia/basket flower is a strong native wildflower and is best at reseeding itself.

The members received both welcome and unwelcome news. The welcome news was a certificate honoring the Hillsboro Garden Club on its 90th anniversary signed by Senators Bob Peterson and Larry Obhof of the Ohio Senate. The unwelcome news was the resignation of longtime member Fran Larkin.

The members approved a motion to add Tissot’s to the list of the garden club’s 2019 landscaping awards.

Treasurer Ruth Anna Duff reported on recent expenditures. The report was accepted.

In old business, Arlene Huiet was thanked for her help in setting up the club’s visit in June to the governor’s residence and gardens.

In new business, the Regional 16 Fall convention will be held in October in Madison County.

A motion was made and passed to move Beryl Grulle to honorary member status and pay her OAGC dues so she will continue to receive the newsletter. Connie and Judy were thanked for relandscaping the front of the Floral Hall building at the fairgrounds. Carol was thanked for providing a dehumidifier for the building.

After moving to buy the incoming president a copy of the new Garden Club Handbook, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will held Aug. 27 in Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.