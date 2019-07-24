Good luck at the state fair

The 2019 Ohio State Fair will be held from July 24 to Aug. 4. Over the course of the state fair more than 100 Highland County youth will be competing.

Last year I made a short video highlighting a few of the Highland County participants I saw competing at the state fair. I am hoping to create another short video again this year, so if you are competing at the Ohio State Fair on July 24, 25 or 30, send me an email at beam.49@osu.edu, let me know what you will be showing and when, and I will try to come see your show and include you in the video. If you will be showing on another day at the state fair, email me a short video of you showing.

During the rush of spring planting this year, I assisted the Ohio State University Precision Planting Team to create a virtual reality experience for the state fair. This VR experience highlights the advanced technology used by agricultural producers in the tractor and how farmers are partnering with researchers to improve water quality, sustainability and efficiency in their farming operations. This VR experience will be shown every day at the Ohio State Fair this year in the Nationwide Donahey Land + Living Building in the technology exhibit.

So if you will be participating at the Ohio State Fair, stop by the Nationwide Donahey Land + Living Building to explore a variety of agriculture-based career opportunities. Best of luck to all participants and be safe traveling to the fair.

For more information about any of the Extension programs, contact the OSU Extension office at 937-393-1918.

Upcoming Events:

* Leadership Highland applications will be accepted through July 29, 2019. Applications can be obtained through the Ohio State University Extension, Highland County, website or by visiting the office. For more information about the Leadership Highland program, contact Brooke Beam at 937-393-1918.

* The Germinate International Film Fest will be held Aug. 16-17. Tickets are amore than 70 films and photography exhibits for attendees to view.

Brooke Beam is an Ohio State University Extension, Highland County, agriculture and natural resources/community development Extension educator.