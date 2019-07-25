Adena earns award for stroke care

Adena Regional Medical Center’s Stroke Program has earned the American Heart and American Stroke associations Gold Quality Achievement Award.

The award recognizes a hospital’s 24-month performance in treating stroke, and its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive treatment that is based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines that are supported by the latest scientific evidence.

The hospital, which is nationally recognized as a Primary Stroke Center, is seen as having processes in place to ensure patients arriving at the hospital with stroke-like symptoms are evaluated and treated as quickly as possible.

“People can rest assured that when time matters most Adena’s Primary Stroke Center will deliver high-quality stroke care for those living in our communities and region,” said Neurologist Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, who leads Adena’s Stroke Program. “As a recipient of this award, our patients can trust that our team at Adena is committed to ensuring our patients receive the most appropriate stroke treatment available that is based on the latest scientific evidence.”

To earn the award, hospitals must meet specific quality achievement measures, including evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments that are aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines in speeding recovery and reducing death and disability. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, have a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

For more information on stroke care at Adena, visit adena.org/stroke.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Adena Regional Medical Center’s Stroke Team is pictured with its Gold Quality Achievement Award. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Adena-pic.jpg Adena Regional Medical Center’s Stroke Team is pictured with its Gold Quality Achievement Award.