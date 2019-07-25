Preparing street for striping

City of Hillsboro public works employee Evan Schelling is shown hosing down the street Thursday in front of a collapsed building on West Main Street. Schelling said it was in preparation for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s plans for applying thermoplastic striping on the pavement.

