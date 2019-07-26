Lynchburg Lions help Habitat

The Lynchburg Lions Club held its regular monthly meeting July 8 at the Lions Club Building. Following the meal the members enjoyed a program presented by Richard Warner and Kelli Rosselott, the president and executive director, respectively, of Highland County Habitat for Humanity. They outlined procedures and functions of the program and discussed the new Habitat home being built in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Lions presented them with a check to be used for Habitat activities in the area. Pictured, from left, are Lions Treasurer Chris Hamlin, Lions President Bob Roth, Rosselott and Warner.

