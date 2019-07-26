College education news

The following was compiled from news releases from various colleges and universities.

Ohio Northern Dean’s List

The following students from Highland County were named to the dean’s list for spring semester 2018-19 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time: Quintin Smith, Lynchburg Lynchburg-Clay High School; Madison Snyder, Hillsboro Hillsboro High School.

Mangus at Youngstown State

Matthew Mangus of Hillsboro has been named to dean’s list at Youngstown State University for spring semester 2019. Mangus is majoring in STEM first year dngineering at YSU. Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.

Miam University degrees

Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement exercises Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Millett Hall. The following students from Highland County received degrees: Noah Buck of Hillsboro, Madison Colliver of Hillsboro, Michael Gunderman of Hillsboro, Brielle Hoagland of Hillsboro, William Lapthorn of Hillsboro, Alex Pinkerton of Lynchburg, Michael Saaranen of Hillsboro, Andrew Stout of Hillsboroand Seth Walker of Hillsboro.

Chambers on OCU Dean’s List

Crystal Chambers has been named to the dean’s list at Ohio Christian University Adult & Graduate Studies Program for the fall 2018 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.