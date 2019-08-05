Tissot’s receives Garden Club award

The Hillsboro Garden Club has awarded a commercial landscaping award to Tissot’s Home Center in Hillsboro. Tony Fryman did the bed layouts. All winners will receive a framed certificate thanking them for making the community most enjoyable to the senses. All interested gardeners are welcome to attend Hillsboro Garden Club meetings at the Katherine Zane Granger Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. The next meeting will be Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

