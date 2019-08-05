COMMUNITY CALENDAR

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

Tops, 6 p.m., Tree of Life, 545 N. 6th St., Greenfield.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. Call Jeremy, 740-466-2512.

Paint Valley Antique Machinery Club, 7 p.m., Bainbridge Methodist Church.

Parkinson’s Support Group, 1 p.m., Ross County Senior Citizens Center, 1824 Western Ave., Chillicothe. For information, call 740-773-8145.

H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Express) Support Group.

Lynchburg Historical Society, 6:30 p.m., Lynchburg Branch Library.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #9094, 6:30 p.m., V.F.W. Post building, 1000 W. Main St., Hillsboro.

South Salem United Methodist Women, 7:30 p.m.

Southwestern Ohio Toy Tractor Club, 7 p.m., Times-Gazette Media Room, 108 Governor Trimble Place, Hillsboro.

Elks #361, 8 p.m., Elks Lodge, Danville Pike, Hillsboro.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9094, 7:30 p.m., V.F.W. Post building, 1000 W. Main St., Hillsboro.

Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., Ponderosa Banquet Center, Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Beginners Group, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Tuesday Night Discussion Group, closed discussion, First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

Celebrate Victory, “real help for life’s struggles,” 7 p.m., ReaLife Church, 230 W. South St., Hillsboro. Come as you are, non-judgmental. Anthony “Skip” Skipworth, lead pastor.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7

Immunization Clinic, 9-11:30 a.m. and 2-6 p.m., Highland County Health Department, 14876 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Bainbridge Senior Citizens.

Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop #120, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Fire House.

Lynchburg Lodge #178 F.&A.M., 7:30 p.m.

Free anonymous confidential HIV testing, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Highland County Greenfield Community Action.

Al-Anon, noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous 7:30 p.m., Serenity Group, Big Book/12&12 Study, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Lynchburg Masonic Lodge #178.

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

Highland County AmVets, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, Bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop #171, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St. For more information call 393-9065.

Shiloh Addictions Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Carpenter’s House of Prayer, 7450 Fairground Rd., Hillsboro.

Highland County House of Prayer, 6:30-8:30 p.m., home of Marvin and Becky Gotherman, 100 West Union Pike, Hillsboro.

Greenfield Rotary Club, 11:30 a.m., Catch 22, 250 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Greenfield Lions Club, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro Chapter #40 R.A.M., 7:30 p.m.

New Petersburg Social Civic Club, 2 p.m.

Cherry Twig, 1 p.m.

Mary Martha Circle, 9 a.m.

Hillsboro Retail Merchants, 8 a.m.

Questers, 7:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Sisters in Sobriety, women’s closed discussion, 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

FRIDAY, AUG. 9

Celebrate Recovery, meal at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Missions Group, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Church of Christ, 155 W. Walnut St.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Friday Night Group, open lead, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Reformers Unanimous, 7-9 p.m., support for all types of addiction, Southern Baptist Church, 106 Rice Dr., West Union, call 937-587-1797 or 937-544-4110 for more information.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

St. Mary Catholic Church free lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Saint Vincent DePaul Society, to assist those in need, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon meetings, 10-11 a.m., Rainsboro Methodist Church.

Clay Township Farm Bureau, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 11

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Sunshine Group, Chairman’s Choice, Southern State Community College, Room 203 and 204, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Greenfield Freedom Group, open discussion, First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield, church basement.

Hillsboro Christian Academy monthly meal, 12-2 p.m., in the gymnasium, 849 S. High St., Hillsboro. Suggested $5 donation with proceeds going to the Hillsboro Christian Academy Scholarship Fund.

MONDAY, AUG. 12

Mowrystown Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Old Y Restaurant, U.S. 62 South.

Highland County Veterans Service Commission, 5 p.m., Highland County Veterans Service Office, Hi-Tech Center, 1575 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro.

Save the Lake Association, 7:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

Greenfield Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary 1325, 7:30 p.m., at the lodge.

Southern Ohio Power Boat Association, 6 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

Rocky Fork Decorative Artists, 6 p.m., Administration Building basement, Governor Foraker Place, Hillsboro.

Pieceful Stitchers Quilt Club, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Public Library.

Greenfield Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m.

Order of Eastern Star #441, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, North High Street, Hillsboro.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., HOYPAA Group, open discussion, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., TWMIG Group, open lead, First Baptist Church, 125 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

Lynchburg Lions Club, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 13

Care-a-van, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Greenfield Shopko parking lot.

Tops, 6 p.m., Tree of Life, 545 N. 6th St., Greenfield.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. Call Jeremy, 740-466-2512.

Greenfield Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship, 7 p.m.

Highland County Antique Machinery Club, 7:30 p.m., Times-Gazette Media Room, 108 Gov. Trimble Place, Hillsboro.

Hillsdale Lodge #696 Knights of Pythias, 7:30 p.m., 2158 SR 73, Belfast.

Friendly Helpers Circle, 7:30 p.m.

Towne Club.

Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #1161, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Eagles Lodge.

Extension Homemakers Council, 1 p.m.

Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., Ponderosa Banquet Center, Hillsboro.

Ioleta Circle, 1:30 p.m.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4794 of Lynchburg, 8 p.m.

United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m., activities building at Rocky Fork Lake.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Beginners Group, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Tuesday Night Discussion Group, closed discussion, First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14

Immunization Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Highland County Health Department, 1487 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop #120, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Fire House.

Greenfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m.

Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1161, 7 p.m.

Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District, 8 a.m., Highland SWCD office, 514 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous 7:30 p.m., Serenity Group, Big Book/12&12 Study, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Yard Sale at New Beginnings Church at Sugar Tree Ridge Thursday, Friday and Saturday Aug. 15-17. The church is located at 2326 S.R. 136 in Sugar Tree Ridge, 10 miles south of Hillsboro next to the cemetery.

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

Celebrate Recovery, meal at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Friday Night Group, open lead, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Reformers Unanimous, 7-9 p.m., support for all types of addiction, Southern Baptist Church, 106 Rice Dr., West Union, call 937-587-1797 or 937-544-4110 for more information.

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon meetings, 10-11 a.m., Rainsboro Methodist Church.

SUNDAY, AUG. 18

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Sunshine Group, Chairman’s Choice, Southern State Community College, Room 203 and 204, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Greenfield Freedom Group, open discussion, First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield, church basement.

MONDAY, AUG. 19

NARFE, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m., 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro, looking for federal, postal and agriculture employees; call Jerry Townsley, 513-875-2794, for more information.

Save the Lake Association, 7:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

Highland District Hospital’s Alzheimer Support Group, 5-8 p.m., HDH second floor meeting room; for more information call (937) 840-6581.

Log Cabin Herb Society, Hartman Log Cabin, Route 50, east of Owensville.

Lynchburg Lions Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m.

Junior Women’s Club, 8 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., HOYPAA Group, open discussion, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., TWMIG Group, open lead, First Baptist Church, 125 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

BLOOM/Garden Club, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Commons Community Room. Everyone welcome.