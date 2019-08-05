Hillsboro Board of Education

The Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the board office, 39 Willettsville Pike.

Highland United Methodist Church

The Highland United Methodist Church will hold a game night Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 6-8 p.m. We will play group games and have ice cream sundaes. This is for youth and adults. Come join in the fun, meet your neighbors and all are welcome.

Catholic Rural Life

On Thursday, Aug. 8 the Catholic Rural Life of the St. Martin Deanery will meet at 7 p.m. at St Mary’s church hall in Armheim. It will be planning upcoming events including the Farm Mass on Sept. 13. The meetings are open to anyone who shares the goals of bringing a Christian perspective to life in rural areas, preserving rural heritage and working to promote dialogue between rural and urban leaders.

HHS class of 1954 reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1954 will holds its 65-year reunion from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center, 545 S. High St., Hillsboro. The cost is $15 per person at the door. Those attending are asked to bring memorable and pictures to share. For more information call Georgianna Ward Burton at 937-840-0677, Marge Gotherman Green at 937-393-2870 or Jean Wharton McKenzie at 937-393-2818.

Greenfield CCCU Youth Group

The Greenfield Church of Christ in Christian Union Youth Group will host a program about bees in a hive at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at 503 N. McClain St.

Bright Local Schools new school year

On Monday, Aug. 12, Whiteoak high school will be holding an open house from 5-7:00 p.m. During open house students will receive their schedules in the student center. They will also be able to purchase iPads in the library. Bus drivers will be available to meet the students and answer any transportation questions. The food service supervisor, Debbie Robertson, will be present to answer questions and collect money for lunch accounts.

Bright Elementary will be holding its open house on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5-7:00 p.m. The first day for students in grades 1-6 is Thursday, Aug. 15th. School hours are 8:45 a.m-3:15 p.m.

Due to state required testing, students in kindergarten will start Aug. 22 for all girls and Aug. 23 for all boys with everyone in kindergarten starting August 26th. Teachers will be in contact to schedule testing.

Highland UMC craft day

Highland United Methodist Church will hold its third craft day, Aug. 14 from 1-4 p.m. We have been designing cards that the church sends out each month to the sick and shut-ins. We want to branch out to other crafts, such as painting, crocheting, etc. We want your input. Come and join in the fellowship and make crafts for yourself, too.

Hillsboro Church of Christ Weekend Event

A weekend event for all ages is being held Aug. 23-25 at Restoration Acres, 5845 S.R. 124, Hillsboro. You can stay the entire weekend with your tent/camper or come at any time during the weekend. The event begins on Friday evening Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. with a homemade ice cream contest, bingo and for those adventurous souls a game of knocker ball! Friday evening will end with a time of vespers followed by a family movie. Saturday Aug. 24 begins with a 5K walk/run, archery, horse rides, an “art for the heart” event along with bouncy houses for the kids. Saturday evening enjoy a “trash can” supper followed by a relaxing evening campfire and vespers. Sunday Aug. 25 we will cap off the weekend starting at 8:30 a.m. with an open coffee and pastry bar and a time of worship in the outdoors at 10:30 a.m. A great meal is afterwards, followed by a good old-fashioned family scavenger hunt! Visit the Hillsboro Church of Christ Facebook page or call 937- 393-1752. Restoration Acres is an ALCOHOL-FREE and SMOKE FREE campus.

HHS class of 1969 reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1969 is planning its 50-year reunion. Two events are taking place. On Friday, Aug. 30 it will have a get together at the Scott House at 5 p.m. before the first football game of the season. On Saturday, Aug. 31 it will have a dinner at the old Ponderosa building. Class interested can request more information from Glenn Roush at fiveroushes@aol.com.

Union Chapel Church Cemetery Assn.

The annual meeting of the Union Chapel church cemetery association will be held at Union Chapel on Sunday, Aug. 25 with a picnic lunch at noon. If you have a family connection with Union Cemetery, please attend. The business meeting of the cemetery association and church board will be at 1 p.m. Please attend.