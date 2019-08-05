McClain High School class of 1954 holds 65-year reunion

The McClain High School class of 1954 met for its 65th class reunion Saturday, July 20 at the Greenfield Historical Society building (formerly the Grain & Hay building). Those attending included classmates from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Dinner was catered by Harold Schmidt and members of the historical society. A fun evening was had by all, catching up with old times and celebrating the occasion. Pictured are (back row, l-r) Bill Lane, Dave Hakes, Jerry Thomas, Dane Shumaker, John Tudor, John Foltz, Eldridge Cockerill, David Hurley, Shirley Shonkwiler, Carol Snyder and Bob Chain; (front row, l-r) Jackie Gardner, Peggy Smallridge, Joyce Amyx, Phyllis Smith, Betty Grubb, Marilyn Raike, Shirley Sparks, Phyllis Crabtree.

