Back to school supplies for teachers

It’s almost back to school time and teachers need supplies, too. Join the Liberty Lions Club and Peoples Bank of Hillsboro in a Teachers Back to School Supply Drive.

Some of the commonly needed items include:

* Dry erase markers

* Ticonderoga pencils

* Color pencils

* Reams of white printer paper

* Clorox wipes

* Mr. Clean magic erasers

* Hand sanitizer

Donations can be dropped off until Wednesday, Aug. 7 t Peoples Bank, located at 101 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

“Many organizations have back to school drives, but our drive focuses on gathering supplies for local teachers that many times have to buy supplies for their classrooms and underprivileged students right out of the teachers’ own wallet. We know these teachers do this because they love their jobs and their students, and we hope that a back to school drive of this nature will help relieve the burden on some of these teachers,” the Liberty Lions said in a news release.

Submitted by Joe Mahan, Liberty Lions Club secretary.