Chamber, Star, 1Better have advertising agreement

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce along with Star Cinema and 1Better Advertising held a joint mini after-hours advertising presentation and ribbon cutting ceremony July 30 at the theater in Hillsboro.

“We are always looking for new benefits to offer the membership, especially when it comes to promoting their business. So when we got a phone call from John Sutton with 1Better about the possibility of a partnership between the on-screen advertising company and the chamber we, of course, wanted to explore the opportunity, ” said Erin Sheeley, community relations coordinator for the chamber. “1Better has been the exclusive advertising partner for Star Cinema for 10 years and between John and his partner Teresa Woodrum they have over 25 years of experience in the industry.”

Star Cinema was opened in 1993 with seven investors coming together to form 7 Star Entertainment. Co-owners Susan and Steve Thompson saw the need for a local movie theater as the next closest one was in Wilmington and, especially in the winter, the roads weren’t always in the condition for kids to be driving out of town to go see a movie,” the chamber said in a news release. “The theater has six screens, concessions, and games in the lobby and welcomes over 150,000 patrons a year. Aside from new releases, the cinema offers summer free shows on Wednesday mornings where you can bring the kids and see some past blockbusters for free.”

Co-owner Phil Roberts also highlighted the theater’s partnership with KAMP Dovetail, where the campers and their chaperones are bused to the theater each year to enjoy a free movie and snacks.

1Better and Star Cinema’s exclusive partnership allows the businesses who choose on-screen advertising at the movies to reach all of the patrons who visit Star Cinema. Sutton, Woodrum and their team of designers produce 15- or 30-second video, still, and digital motion ads with the input of the advertising business. Production, design, placement, sound and music are all included in the cost of the advertisement, which can run anywhere from three months to a year, and cost as little at 35 cents per movie.

Sutton said “There are businesses who have been with us from the beginning of our partnership with Star Cinema like chiropractor Dr. Rex who swears by cinema advertising. The average office gets six new patients a month and he’s getting six a week.”

There are limited spots available for the remainder of 2019, which will include showings before big blockbuster movies like “IT 2,” “The Joker,” “Frozen 2,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Ford v Ferrari” and more.

Contact John Sutton at 515-681-5473 or Teresa Woodrum at 859-327-7001 for more information. If you’re a chamber member let them know and receive a special chamber member discount. The chamber’s newly produced commercial can be viewed on the screens at Star Cinema and you can visit www.thehighlandchamber.com and click the Shop Local. Eat Local. Spend Local. Enjoy Local. link to preview it now.

Submitted by Erin Sheeley, community relations coordinator, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

John Sutton and Teresa Woodrum (center holding scissors) are pictured with Star Cinema and Highland County Chamber of Commerce representatives during a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Star-Cinema.jpg John Sutton and Teresa Woodrum (center holding scissors) are pictured with Star Cinema and Highland County Chamber of Commerce representatives during a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony. Submitted photo