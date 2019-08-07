Lyncyburg-Clay back to school information

A new school year for students of the Lynchburg-Clay Local School District begins on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Students attending Laurel Oaks Vocational School will begin Thursday, Aug. 15 (juniors only) or Friday, Aug. 16 (juniors and seniors).

The Lynchburg-Clay Schools will be closed Sept. 2-6 during the week of the Highland County Fair, but Laurel Oaks will be in session. Bus pick-up points for Laurel Oaks students during fair week and at other times Lynchburg-Clay is not in session will be: Buford — 7:30 a.m., high school — 7:45 a.m., and in front of the Lynchburg library at 7:50 a.m. On all other days, vocational students will be picked up on the regular bus routes.

The district buses will operate this year with dual routes, the same as in past years. Middle school and high school students will be picked up on the first route; elementary students on the second.

School hours for the 2019-20 school year are as follows:

Grades K-5 — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Grades 6-8 — 7:40 a.m. to 2:17 p.m.

Grades 9-12 — 7:36 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lynchburg (town) students will be picked up at the following locations in Lynchburg for transportation to their respective schools. Students should report to the stop closest to their home.

Stop A1 – Corner of Henderson and North

Stop A – Corner of Bayless and North

Stop B – Corner of Mills and Park

Stop B1 – Corner of Park and Lee

Stop B2 – Corner of Eastern and Herschel

Stop C – Corner of N. Broadway and High

Stop C1 – High St., near ball diamond hydrant

Stop D – Corner of Frieburg and W. Pearl

Stop E1 – First alley south of High, on Eastern

Stop E – Corner of E. Pearl and Bayless

Stop F – Corner of Eastern and Dana

Stop F1 – Corner of College St. and Washington

Stop G – Corner of Sycamore and Washington

Stop H – Corner of South St. and S. Broadway

Stop I – Corner of Glenavy and Shannon

Stop J – Corner of Shannon and Limerick

Stop J1 – 416 Limerick Drive

Stop K – Corner of Limerick and Wexford

Stop L – Corner of Wexford and Glenavy

Stop M – Corner of Glenavy and Kerry Lane

Town students will be picked up at the following times: Middle school/high school students – approximately 7 a.m.

Elementary students: approximately 8:30 a.m.

Middle school students are not permitted to walk to or from school.

The school asks parents to emphasize to their children the importance of proper behavior both at bus stops and on the school bus. Please respect private property around the stops.

Students attending Laurel Oaks Vocational School will depart from the high school at 7:45 a.m. The return bus will drop vocational students off at the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary building at 3:30 p.m.

Once again, the school board will pick up the costs of workbooks and most other supplemental materials. Lunch prices for the 2019-20 school year will be as follows:

Grades K-5 — $2.65

Grades 6-8 — $3.00

Grades 9-12 — $3.00

Reduced Meal — 40 cents

Extra Milk — 35 cents

Breakfast (grades K-5) — 50 cents

Breakfast (grades 6-8) — $1.25

Breakfast (grades 9-12) — $1.35

Reduced Breakfast —30 cents

All students will receive a student handbook on the opening day of school. This handbook contains a wealth of information about your school, especially any changes in policy, rules and regulations. Parents are asked to review the handbook with their children and keep it as a reference for the school year.

Submitted by Brett Justice, superintendent, Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools.