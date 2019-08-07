Retired teachers award 3 scholarships

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association has awarded three scholarships for the 2019-20 school year. Samantha Shepherd, the daughter of Chris and Melissa Leach Shepherd of Leesburg, and Deon Burns, the son of Margeret Burns of Hillsboro, each received a $500 HCRTA Scholarship. Samuel Buddelmeyer, the son of Joel and Amy Buddelmeyer of Leesburg, received the Harold W. Spargur Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $500. Anyone wishing to support the HCRTA scholarship program can do so by contacting Mary Black 937-402-7643. Pictured, from left, are Robert Hottle, HCRTA president; Melissa Leach Shepherd; Mary Black, scholarship chair; Samantha Shepherd; and Jim Faust, HCRTA vice president.

