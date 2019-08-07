Adena, Nationwide Children’s expand partnership

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Health System President and CEO Jeff Graham has announced plans to expand Adena’s current partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The expansion of a more than eight-year affiliation between the organizations includes plans to develop a comprehensive, pediatric care model, creating a destination center for health care that will enhance the delivery of Nationwide Children’s pediatric specialty care in Chillicothe. The organizations have been working together since 2011 to care for children in south central and southern Ohio.

“We look forward to working with Adena to expand the quality of pediatric specialty care in the region, and increasing access to pediatric care for families in and around Ross County,” said Darrell Mosby, vice president of regional development at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Expansion of the current partnership comes from Adena and Nationwide Children’s common goal — to give children and families in the south central and southern Ohio region greater access to close-to-home, advanced pediatric care.

“When a child is ill, families often struggle when they must travel far from home for that specialty care,” said Graham. “Over the years, Adena’s partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital has helped area children get the expanded level of care they need without having to leave our community. By deepening our partnership for pediatric specialty care in Chillicothe, we will create new possibilities for the care of our region’s children.”

The longtime association between Adena and Nationwide Children’s has been beneficial in connecting local patients and providers with collaborating specialists at Nationwide Children’s. Accomplishments resulting from the existing partnership include:

· Education programs for Adena providers and staff;

· Neonatal consulting, ambassador support, and training for Adena’s Level II nursery;

· Partners for Kids, an Accountable Care Organization collaborating with Adena Pediatrics to ensure quality of care for children enrolled in Medicaid Managed Care;

· Onsite pediatric cardiology, hematology, and oncology;

· Direct connect lines for transport of newborn/nursery and Emergency Department services; and

· Pediatric patient education materials.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Pictured, from left, are Ty McBee, Adena vice president of business strategy; Kristyn Wasylik, NCH regional development; Darrell Mosby, NCH bicve president, regional development; Jeff Graham, Adena president and CEO; and Dr. Sathish Jetty, Adena pediatrics. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Adena-pic.jpg Pictured, from left, are Ty McBee, Adena vice president of business strategy; Kristyn Wasylik, NCH regional development; Darrell Mosby, NCH bicve president, regional development; Jeff Graham, Adena president and CEO; and Dr. Sathish Jetty, Adena pediatrics. Submitted photo