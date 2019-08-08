Stephans celebrating 50 years

Chester and Diana Stephan of New Market are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They married on Aug. 23, 1969 at the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church. The couple have a daughter, Julie (Ben) Biernat of Batavia, and a son, John (Kim) Stephan of Mowrystown. They are also the proud grandparents of Logan and Kenzie Stephan and Sophie and Evan Biernat. Family and friends are invited to join the Stephan family in celebration of the occasion at an open house on Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Mowrystown Church of Christ Fellowship Center.

Chester and Diana Stephan of New Market are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They married on Aug. 23, 1969 at the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church. The couple have a daughter, Julie (Ben) Biernat of Batavia, and a son, John (Kim) Stephan of Mowrystown. They are also the proud grandparents of Logan and Kenzie Stephan and Sophie and Evan Biernat. Family and friends are invited to join the Stephan family in celebration of the occasion at an open house on Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Mowrystown Church of Christ Fellowship Center. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Stephans-50th.jpg Chester and Diana Stephan of New Market are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They married on Aug. 23, 1969 at the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church. The couple have a daughter, Julie (Ben) Biernat of Batavia, and a son, John (Kim) Stephan of Mowrystown. They are also the proud grandparents of Logan and Kenzie Stephan and Sophie and Evan Biernat. Family and friends are invited to join the Stephan family in celebration of the occasion at an open house on Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Mowrystown Church of Christ Fellowship Center. Submitted photo