Hillsboro FFA holds summer meeting

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter held a meeting at Scott and Megan Parsons’ house on July 31 where 38 FFA members and seven guests gathered for fun, food and friendly service toward their community. Many new members were welcomed into the FFA after this year’s new officers gave opening ceremonies.

The meeting consisted of many games that the members could participate in such as a slip n’ slide, a water balloon toss, and water volleyball.

A $2,000 grant was provided to The Hillsboro FFA Chapter through the Ohio FFA Foundation Agriculture & Rural Community Outreach Program (ARCOP). ARCOP allows for Ohio FFA chapters to apply for funding of community development projects. At this year’s summer meeting, the chapter was able to pack more than 160 backpacks for the upcoming fourth grade class. The chapter wanted to make sure that every student had the supplies they needed for the upcoming school year. The members presented packed book bags full of all of the school supplies the local fourth graders will need, from pencils and crayons to notebooks and folders.

Everyone at the meeting was more than happy to help, and the backpacks were distributed at Hillsboro Elementary School’s open house on Aug. 8.

Kayla Alvey, a sophomore FFA member, said, “It was so much fun getting to meet some of the new members and being able to pack the backpacks for the fourth graders so they can have all the supplies they need.”

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter would like to thank local banks that also helped in funding the community service project — Southern Hills Bank, Merchants National Bank and NCB. Along with these sponsors, the chapter would also like to thank the Ohio FFA Foundation and the Ohio Department of Agriculture for helping fund the ARCOP grants.

They would also like to thank the Parsons family for opening their home to the chapter.

Submitted by Jaiden Hughes, Hillsboro FFA.

Hillsboro FFA members pack notebooks into backpacks that were distributed to Hillsboro fourth grade students. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Summer-Meeting-Photo.jpg Hillsboro FFA members pack notebooks into backpacks that were distributed to Hillsboro fourth grade students. Submitted photo