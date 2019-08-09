Firefighting event for young women

Attention young women, age 15 and older: Join local women fire service professionals for a free day of hands-on activities to learn more.

The class, called Can You Take the Heat?, will be held at Scarlet Oaks Career Campus on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The class is a controlled, low-pressure, physically active setting designed to get you out of your comfort zone and build confidence.

Explore the challenges of the firefighting profession, use firefighting tools, advance hoselines, perform search and rescue operations, climb ladders and wear firefighting gear.

Registration is required. The event is intended for young women and participants must be at least 15 years old. The class is free, and lunch is provided. Register at bit.ly/CYTTH2019 by Aug. 19.

Scarlet Oaks is located at 3254 E. Kemper Rd., Sharonville.

For more information, email cyth.cincy@gmail.com.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.