Reserve Grand Champ at Ohio State Fair

The Tamworth boar raised by the Overstake/Dettwiller family was selected as the Reserve Grand Champion at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. The families said they would like to thank Codey Jodrey, his family and his friends (pictured) for exhibiting the boar.

The Tamworth boar raised by the Overstake/Dettwiller family was selected as the Reserve Grand Champion at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. The families said they would like to thank Codey Jodrey, his family and his friends (pictured) for exhibiting the boar. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Pig-pic.jpg The Tamworth boar raised by the Overstake/Dettwiller family was selected as the Reserve Grand Champion at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. The families said they would like to thank Codey Jodrey, his family and his friends (pictured) for exhibiting the boar. Submitted photo