Bluegrass festival returns to Bainbridge

This year’s indoor Bluegrass in Bainbridge event at the Paxton Theatre will feature seven bluegrass groups and take place on Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon to 11 p.m.

Headlining the event will be local bluegrass legends The Poverty String Band. The band centers around Lucasville’s Romanello family and includes several third and fourth generation musicians.

“It started with our great-grandfather, James Adkins, who lived in Sandy Hook, Kentucky. He used to have little music gatherings at their house on Saturday nights and all the neighbors would come and play music. He played the fiddle and they would dance,” Beth Pertusset said.

Members of the Poverty String Band include Beth Pertuset, Greg Romanello, Joe Romanello, Dana Romanello, Bobby Hall, Adam Jackson, and Jeff Weaver.

Also featured during the Bluegrass in Bainbridge event will be Bainbridge locals New Again, Columbus’ Three Rivers String Band, Cincinnati’s Hickory Robot, Hocking County’s Hocking River String Band, Athens’ Weaver Brown Duo, and Cincinnati’s Bill Lykins & Intentional Grass.

The event will feature reserved seating, air-conditioning, a barbecue food truck, outdoor dining area, and a cash bar featuring microbrews from Cincinnati’s 50 West Brewery.

Tickets will be exchanged for wristbands at the door and patrons can come and go as they please throughout the day. Live music will run from noon to 11 p.m.

Doors and the box office open at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 and include come-and-go admission throughout the day. Tickets and additional information are online at paxtontheatre.org, or are available by calling 740-634-3333.

The Paxton Theatre is located at 133 E. Main St., Bainbridge.

For more information please visit: www.PaxtonTheatre.org.

Submitted by Wade Hamilton, Paxton Theatre Foundation.

The Poverty String Band from Lucasville will headline Saturday’s Bluegrass Festival in Bainbridge. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Poverty-String-Band.jpg The Poverty String Band from Lucasville will headline Saturday’s Bluegrass Festival in Bainbridge. Submitted photo Three Rivers Bluegrass from Columbus will also be part of Saturday’s Bluegrass Festival in Bainbridge. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Three-Rivers-Bluegrass.jpg Three Rivers Bluegrass from Columbus will also be part of Saturday’s Bluegrass Festival in Bainbridge. Submitted photo