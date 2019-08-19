Catch 22 celebrating five years in Greenfield

Catch 22 Sports Pub, 250 Jefferson St., Greenfield held a ribbon cutting Aug. 15 in honor of its upcoming five-year anniversary. Owner Mark Clyburn saw the need in his hometown for a place where locals could come together and watch a game and enjoy food and drinks. On their recently expanded menu you will find homemade items like handcut French fries, hand-battered fish and chips, and hand-pattied burgers. With strong ties to the community Clyburn and his partners open to local performers to showcase their talents. On Thursday nights you can hear anything from oldies to originals. On Aug. 24 Catch 22 will celebrate five years as well as the addition of a new kitchen, expanded menu, new outdoor seating, and new hours. There will be local live music on an outdoor stage throughout the evening. Catch 22 can be reached at 937-509-4726.

