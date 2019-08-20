Wise speaks to Rotary Club

Julie Wise, executive director of the Highland County Community Action Organization Inc., was the guest speaker at this week’s Hillsboro Rotary Club meeting at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. Wise talked about Community Action moving forward with the former Pamida building in Greenfield and said it will offer the same HCCAO services currently offered in Hillsboro.

Julie Wise, executive director of the Highland County Community Action Organization Inc., was the guest speaker at this week’s Hillsboro Rotary Club meeting at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. Wise talked about Community Action moving forward with the former Pamida building in Greenfield and said it will offer the same HCCAO services currently offered in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Rotary-pic.jpeg Julie Wise, executive director of the Highland County Community Action Organization Inc., was the guest speaker at this week’s Hillsboro Rotary Club meeting at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. Wise talked about Community Action moving forward with the former Pamida building in Greenfield and said it will offer the same HCCAO services currently offered in Hillsboro. Submitted photo