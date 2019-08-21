Kennedy speaks at GOP picnic

Ohio Justice Sharon Kennedy gave a rousing speech to more than 130 picnic attendees Sunday, Aug. 18 at the GOP Family Picnic held at VFW Post 9094 in Hillsboro. Kennedy is seeking re-election in 2020. She reminded the group of the importance of electing qualified conservatives to the court. Local officeholders, including state Rep. Shane Wilkin, were present. Richard Warner prepared the pulled pork/beef brisket meal. Kennedy is pictured at the event.

Ohio Justice Sharon Kennedy gave a rousing speech to more than 130 picnic attendees Sunday, Aug. 18 at the GOP Family Picnic held at VFW Post 9094 in Hillsboro. Kennedy is seeking re-election in 2020. She reminded the group of the importance of electing qualified conservatives to the court. Local officeholders, including state Rep. Shane Wilkin, were present. Richard Warner prepared the pulled pork/beef brisket meal. Kennedy is pictured at the event. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Kennedy-pic.jpeg Ohio Justice Sharon Kennedy gave a rousing speech to more than 130 picnic attendees Sunday, Aug. 18 at the GOP Family Picnic held at VFW Post 9094 in Hillsboro. Kennedy is seeking re-election in 2020. She reminded the group of the importance of electing qualified conservatives to the court. Local officeholders, including state Rep. Shane Wilkin, were present. Richard Warner prepared the pulled pork/beef brisket meal. Kennedy is pictured at the event. Submitted photo