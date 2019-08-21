Grimeses elected to angus positions

John F. Grimes, Hillsboro, has been elected as a delegate, and his daughter, Lindsey C. Grimes, Hillsboro, has been elected as an alternate delegate to the 136th annual American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, Nov. 4 at the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino in Reno, Nevada, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the American Angus Association.

John Grimes, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo., is one of 321 angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing 42 states and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

Lindsey Grimes is one of 231 angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members to serve as an alternate state representative to the annual meeting. Representing 42 states and Canada, those serving as state delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle and the 2019 convention, visit www.ANGUS.org.

Submitted by American Angus Association.