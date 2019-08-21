HCRTA hears from emergency personnel

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) met for its quarterly meeting Aug. 5 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. Following the meal the group heard an excellent presentation on the opioid crisis and other emergency situations facing the community. The guest speakers were Dave Bushelman, the Highland County Emergency Management Agency director, and Branden Jackman, a lieutenant with the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. The HCRTA said it wanted to thank Bushelman and Jackman for their commitment to the community and for speaking to the group. Pictured, from left, are Bushelman, Jackman and HCRTA President Bob Hottle.

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) met for its quarterly meeting Aug. 5 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. Following the meal the group heard an excellent presentation on the opioid crisis and other emergency situations facing the community. The guest speakers were Dave Bushelman, the Highland County Emergency Management Agency director, and Branden Jackman, a lieutenant with the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. The HCRTA said it wanted to thank Bushelman and Jackman for their commitment to the community and for speaking to the group. Pictured, from left, are Bushelman, Jackman and HCRTA President Bob Hottle. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Retired-teachers.jpg The Highland County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) met for its quarterly meeting Aug. 5 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. Following the meal the group heard an excellent presentation on the opioid crisis and other emergency situations facing the community. The guest speakers were Dave Bushelman, the Highland County Emergency Management Agency director, and Branden Jackman, a lieutenant with the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. The HCRTA said it wanted to thank Bushelman and Jackman for their commitment to the community and for speaking to the group. Pictured, from left, are Bushelman, Jackman and HCRTA President Bob Hottle. Submitted photo