Peoples Bank donates to Grow! Highland County

Peoples Bank recently donated $1,000 to Grow! Highland County. The economic development program is designed to foster entrepreneurship and small business growth throughout Highland County. Pictured, from left, are Grow! Facilitator Tracy Evans along with board members Clint Davis, John Joy, Kathy Bruynis, Ron Coffey, and Peoples Bank representative Amanda Hall.

