Highland County represented at Ohio State Fair

Highland County 4-H was well represented at the Ohio State Fair. There were more than 150 youth from the county that participated in 4-H judging at the state fair. There were numerous special interest projects representatives, as well as the animal projects including cattle, sheep, hogs, rabbits, poultry, horses, dogs and numerous special interest projects. Pictured some of the participants (front row, l-r) Marley Gobin, Brooklyn Baldwin, Mia Roehm, Evelyn Roehm, Audrey Baldwin and Eloise Roehm; (second row) Mariah McWhorter, Bailey McWhorter, Wyatt Osborn, Ashton Bain, Kaylei Sanderson, Emma Sanderson and McKayla Terrell; (third row) Kathryn Ogden, Kyah Chaney, Anne Marie Ogden, Trinity Edenfield, Sydney Hamilton, Sydney Hooper and Hayley Cornett (fourth row) Clay Brown, Megan Knope, Sara Newsome and Garen Ryan

