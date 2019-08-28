Lynchburg church holding financial lessons

The Lynchburg United Methodist Church is inviting the public to a nine-week seminar called Financial Peace University (FPU). Dave Ramsey and his team of experts teach these important lessons that allow couples to gain financial freedom.

Based on biblical wisdom, with FPU, members learn how to create and stick to a budget, save for emergencies, pay off debt, and plan for the future.

Through life changing videos, online tools and resources and group accountability, these lessons are shared.

“Just imagine the impact we could have on the community if we were all debt free. Marriages and families would be strengthened. People would be freed up to be outrageously generous. This kind of hope can ignite change in our entire community and area,” a news release from the church said.

The course will be held every Tuesday beginning Sept. 3 through Oct. 29. Sessions start at 7 p.m. and it last one and a half hours. There is a financial commitment of $119 per couple which pays for books and provides a year’s access to Financial Peace membership. The sessions will beheld at Lynchburg United Methodist Church, 285 Pearl St., Lynchburg.

Contact Ralph Widman, 937-364-6050 with questions.

Submitted by the FPU Planning Committee.