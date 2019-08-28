NCB awards HHS $2,000 technology grant

National Cooperative Bank (NCB) has awarded Hillsboro High School a $2,000 technology grant for having the highest percentage of students complete the NCB Money Matters education program during the 2018-19 school year.

NCB’s partnership with leading education technology company EverFi, Inc. has brought an interactive, web-based financial program to more than 1,650 students since the program’s inception in 2013. In the 2018-2019 academic year, 161 students were reached among the five local high schools that participate in NCB’s Money Matters Program.

“Financial knowledge is a foundational building block of financial capability,” said Deb Jones, NCB co-president, Ohio Region. “NCB is proud to invest in the community and partner with many of our local schools to empower so many students with the essential skills needed to make sound financial decisions.”

NCB also awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior at each of the schools that participate in the program.

“The course taught me about finances and budgeting,” said an Ohio student. “This was extremely beneficial for me because I will be going to college next year and this course helped teach me how to get through college without much debt.”

Financial education is for everyone. NCB provides important financial education resources for adult learners also. These online courses are three- to 10-minute modules that are self-guided, highly interactive and tablet and mobile enabled. They cover topics, such as: mortgages, credit scores, retirement and more and can be found on the Bank’s website at: https://www.ncb.coop/personal-banking/financial-education.

Submitted by Heather Cummings, NCB.