American Legion donates flags to Whiteoak High School

On Monday, American Legion Post 694 presented American flags to the Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School. The flags will be used for the daily Pledge of Allegiance to kick start the day. The school said it is thankful for the donation from Post Commander Chuck Emery and the local American Legion.

