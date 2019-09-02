Hillsboro FFA and OLC camps

Over the weekend of June 21-23, three officers of the Hillsboro FFA chapter attended Ohio Leadership Camp at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum. While there, they got the chance to experience a series of sessions learning about leadership and relationship building. The weekend was spent getting to know each other better as well as meeting new people and making lifelong friends.

Each year at Ohio Leadership Camp the members participate in various activities that show them the reality of life. The previous year there was a poverty dinner where attendees were split into poverty — lower, middle or upper class — and then fed and treated as the class they were in. This year the members participated in a mock slave trade where they were eventually freed through the Underground Railroad. They were split into groups and then sold into slavery until they were eventually freed by a secret member of the Underground Railroad.

“It was a very enlightening experience as we have always learned about slavery, but this experience made it more real,” said Ryan Harless.

Over the week of June 29 to July 3, one officer and three members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter attended General FFA Camp at Camp Muskingum. The members of both camps spent a lot of time getting to know new friends as well as the state officer team. They had the chance to explore new opportunities like motorboating, kayaking, canoeing, and even paddle boards, as well as shotgun and rifle ranges.

Written by Katie Craig, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured is Hillsboro FFA member Joe Helterbrand.