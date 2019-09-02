Samantha Penn Township School 66th reunion

The alumni of the Samantha Penn Township School are searching for students who have ever attended the school. They are inviting those students to the school’s 66th reunion to be held at the Samantha Friends Church located at the corner of SR 62 and Fall Creek Road in Samantha. The event will take place Sunday, Sept. 15 with a carry-in dinner at 1 p.m. Drinks and table service will be provided. Before the Samantha Penn Township School was consolidated with the Leesburg Fairfield School District in 1961, students attended at Samantha through the eighth grade, then they had a choice of attending Fairfield or Hillsboro high schools. However, in the very early years the school housed all 12 grades. For more information contact Sheila Caldwell Parshall at 937-393-1257 or or Norma Edwards at 937-780-7777.

