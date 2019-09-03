Floral Hall busy at Highland County Fair

A sponsor at the Floral Hall at the 2019 Highland County Fair is Sterling Run Greenhouse of Mount Orab, which supplied the fountain chrysanthemums and the large potted floral fall containers being giving to first rosette overall winners.

The Artistic Class Bubbling Brooke showing water found Nancy Baldwin featuring David Howard dahlias with first and placing second rossette in overall arrangements. Wednesday starts a two-day showing of senior and junior floral entries at the fair.

Larry Moore, whose dedication makes the dahlia show possible for all to experience, is shown here with his second place entry in New Moon Rising category.

Judy Moore is shown with her New Moon Rising Artistic arrangement with first and best overall arrangements.