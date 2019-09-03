Peace Fest slated near Serpent Mound

The Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Fall Music Potato Peace Fest will honor and encourage everyone to pray for peace and enjoy music, workshops, vendors and presentations. It takes place around the upcoming equinox and International Day Of Peace. It will include chanting, drumming, light language transmissions, peace activists and peace ceremonies, performance art, presentations by Native American elders and special talks by Ross Hamilton, an expert on the Serpent Mound, as well as Chief Golden Light Eagle sharing ancient knowledge.

The event will take place Friday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Woodland Altars Sugar Grove Lodge, 33200 SR 41, Peebles. The site is located a short drive from Serpent Mound.

The admission is $11 a day or $25 for all three days and includes all programs except the workshops which have a suggested donation of $25 each. Presale tickets may be obtained through Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/serpent-mound-star-knowledge-fall-equinox-music-potato-peace-fest-tickets-60883665683 or purchased at the gate. Full event details including information about lodging, camping and vending are at: https://www.facebook.com/events/336130300585238/ or alternateuniverserockshop.com/events.

Serpent Mound is the only place on earth where a meteor hit a fault. Because of the electromagnetic anomalies in the area, it is often a no fly zone except for military aircraft. Serpent Mound is an internationally known, National Historic Landmark which was built by Ohio’s ancient American Indian peoples. As an effigy mound, which is in the shape of a snake with a curled tail, scientific testing determined it to be from the year 300 B.C. Serpent Mound and other early Ohio earthworks have been brought to the public’s attention in a large way. In 2008, Serpent Mound was one of eight Ohio Native American Indian earthworks that were chosen by the United States Department of the Interior to be placed on a tentative list of noteworthy sites. These sites will be submitted to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for potential designation on the prominent, World Heritage List. If this happens, Serpent Mound and the others will share this list distinction with the Pyramids of Egypt, the Great Wall of China, Pompeii, Stonehenge and the Taj Mahal, all of which are designated as World Heritage sites.

Submitted by Debbie Keri-Brown.

Patricipants are pictured at a past Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Fall Music Potato Peace Fest.