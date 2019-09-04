Fall Festival queen pageant applications available

Applications for the 2019 Fall Festival of Leaves Scholarship Pageant are now available at the following locations – in Bainbridge at McFadden Pharmacy and Johnson’s Dairy Queen; in Chillicothe at She Said Yes and Brick Haven; at all participating schools; and can also be downloaded from the festival website at www.fallfestivalofleaves.com.

The pageant is limited to the first 25 applicants who must attend or be a graduate of one of the following schools: Adena, Chillicothe, Greenfield McClain, Hillsboro, Huntington, Paint Valley, Southeastern Ross, Unioto, Western Latham and Zane Trace.

Contestants must be 15 to 18 years of age by Sept. 30. The deadline to enter is Sept. 20 and there is a $10 application fee. Applications should be returned to Amanda Dyer, 417 E. Main St., Bainbridge, Ohio 45612.

The theme for this year’s pageant is “Circus.”

All contestants must attend a photo shoot on Sept. 22 at the Bainbridge Methodist Church at 2 p.m., as well as rehearsals on Sept. 29, Oct. 6, and Oct. 13 at the Paxton Theatre from 2-6 p.m.

The pageant will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Paxton Theatre. Preliminary rounds for the contestants begin at 4:30 p.m.

For more information contact Dyer at 937-509-1334 or Kala Prose at 740-804-8441.

Submitted by Vicky Mettler, Fall Festival of Leaves.