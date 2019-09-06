Posted on by

National Reserve Grand Champion


After winning Reserve Grand Champion Tamworth Boar at the 2019 Ohio State Fair, the Overstake and Dettwiller families entered their boar in the National Tamworth Show in Tipton, Ind. on Aug. 26. Once again, the boar was selected as the Reserve Grand Champion.

Submitted photo

