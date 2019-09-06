National Reserve Grand Champion

After winning Reserve Grand Champion Tamworth Boar at the 2019 Ohio State Fair, the Overstake and Dettwiller families entered their boar in the National Tamworth Show in Tipton, Ind. on Aug. 26. Once again, the boar was selected as the Reserve Grand Champion.

