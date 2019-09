The Highland County Republican Party has announced the winners of its 2019 fair booth signups.

The winner of the two tickets to the Ohio State vs University of Cincinnati football game, donated by Congressman Brad Wenstrup, was Bev Carroll of Hillsboro. Winners of $100 gift cards were: Bobbi Springer of Hillsboro and Virginia Vesey of Hillsboro.

Many thanks to all who visited the Republican booth.

Submitted by Paulette Donley.