Hillsboro High School class of 1954 holds 65-year reunion

The 65-year reunion for the class of 1954 at Hillsboro High School was held recently at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. There were 21 members of the class present with nine guests. There was good food, and lots of pictures, talk and catching up. Pictured are (seated, from left) Connie (Williams) Hennison, Carol (Travis) Wise, Ellen Duncanson, Carlene (Bonham) Achor, Margie (Gotherman) Green, Henry Rotroff and Georgianna (Ward) Burton; (standing, from left) Larry Hedges, Carol (Marsh) Payne, Howard Wallace, Ruth (Thompson) Bloom, Jim Snyder, Lloyd Satterfield, Eleanor (Kelley) Williams, Richard Williams, Jean (Wharton) McKenzie, Don Shaffer, Fred Burton and Bob Wollard. Not pictured are Marcia (Willson) Bohley and Chuck Brown.

