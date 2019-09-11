Church partnering with artist guild

The First Presbyterian Church of Hillsboro is partnering with the Appalachian Artist Guild for a fun-filled afternoon of arts and crafts for the while family. The public is invited to the church at 201 E. Main St. from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 where they will be a bouncy house for kids and lots of things inside for all ages.

Visitors will find a wide variety of displays and demonstrations, plus hands-on activities.

There is no admission charge, though some artists will have items for sale.

There will also be an indoor bake sale.

Proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

Greeters will be the doors to direct you or give tours to those who have never seen the inside of the church.

Submitted by DeLores Nolan.